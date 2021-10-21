Price, Release Date, and More About the McCallister Family Home in the LEGO ‘Home Alone’ Set

The McCallister family home from the 1990 smash film “Home Alone” will be recreated by LEGO Ideas.

The house, which is based on Kevin McCallister’s home where he put up traps for bothersome burglars, will be the largest LEGO Ideas kit, with 3,955 pieces.

The model will include the ground and first floors, basement, kitchen, and attic, as well as the exterior and interior layouts seen in the holiday film.

Builders will also be able to relive some of Kevin’s most famous stunts, including the bathroom scene in which he screams while applying aftershave, the paint cans used to knock out the thieves, the treehouse with the zipline, Buzz’s pet tarantula, and more.

Alex Storozhu, a LEGO aficionado, came up with the concept for the “Home Alone” model. Storozhu’s proposal was turned into a set by Antica Bracanov, a LEGO Designer.

“It’s been a lot of fun bringing Alex’s Home Alone abode to life. He’d considered every detail, from the room arrangement to the use of color and, of course, the movie’s features to make it easily recognized,” she explained.

“We wanted to make the experience as immersive as possible for fans of LEGO construction and the movie,” said the team.

The set’s packaging is also intended to provide builders with a unique experience that reflects Kevin’s journey in the film. The Lego set can be used as an advent calendar thanks to the 24 build bags.

The sequence allows builders to meet the robbers and build their van before reconciling Kevin with his mother Kate McCallister.

Beginning Nov. 1, LEGO enthusiasts will be able to order the “Home Alone” set online or in shops.

The LEGO “Home Alone” kit will cost $249.99 and is intended for children aged 18 and up.