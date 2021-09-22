Price, contents, and where to buy the Jo Malone beauty advent calendar 2021.

The Jo Malone London advent calendar is usually a seasonal highlight in the world of beauty advent calendars.

The Jo Malone team published a first peek page on their website this week, encouraging people to sign up now to be among the first to know when the much-loved calendar goes on sale.

Anyone interested in filling the run-up to Christmas with those iconic Jo Malone scents should sign up for the email list; in recent years, despite its price tag (this year it’s £325), the calendar has been a hot ticket item, with customers buying it up as soon as it was released.

The calendar will be available exclusively online from JoMalone.co.uk from September 30 until October 18, when it will be released in stores.

The package is more stylish than last year’s townhouse design, with the company’s signature black and white packaging taking center stage.

We’ve enjoyed miniature versions of the brand’s best-sellers in the past, such as candles, body treatments, and colognes, and according to the blurb, this year will contain bath delights, hand washes, perfume, and house aromas as well.

The advent calendar usually includes a new surprise or two, in addition to old Jo Malone favorites like English Pear and Freesia, Pomegranate Noir, and the more wintry Nutmeg and Ginger.

Last year’s calendar also included a gift certificate for any 30ml cologne, which was popular with beauty aficionados because it allowed them to start the new year with their favorite perfume – but this year’s option instead includes a full-sized version of both a famous JM cologne and hand wash.

Jo Malone products make excellent Christmas gifts, with free engraving on select items and elegant gift wrapping adding a wow element that makes them stand out beneath the tree.

But if you want to give yourself a little festive treat too – and who wouldn’t? – now is the time to sign up.

Cologne 9ml Honeysuckle & Davana

Mini Candle 35g Pine & Eucalyptus

Intense Vetiver & Golden Vanilla Cologne 9ml

Soap in the shape of an English pear and a freesia

Suede Hand Cream 15ml Peony & Blush

9ml Orange Bitters Cologne

Intense Cologne with Myrrh and Tonka.