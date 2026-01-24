Pressure to Open Glasgow’s Flagship Hospital Came From Within, Health Board Clarifies

The Scottish Hospitals Inquiry has shed light on the pressure surrounding the opening of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow, with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (GGC) stating that the push to open the facility came from within the health board itself, not from external political sources.

In a statement issued on Saturday, NHS GGC clarified comments made during its closing submissions to the inquiry, responding to speculation that the Scottish Government or former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon may have exerted pressure to ensure the hospital opened on time in 2015. The board emphasized that the focus had been on completing the facility as a public sector capital project, with the objective of delivering it “on time and on budget.”

The clarification followed the inquiry’s investigation into the construction and design of the QEUH and the Royal Hospital for Children (RHC) on the same campus, with a particular focus on infections linked to the hospital’s water system, which have been linked to patient deaths, including that of 10-year-old Milly Main in 2017.

Internal Pressures Highlighted

NHS GGC explained that the hospital’s then-chief executive, Robert Calderwood, sought regular updates on the progress of the project, based on the aim of meeting the timeline and budgetary constraints. The health board indicated that internal pressure for timely completion was a key factor, acknowledging that the complexity of the project was exacerbated by a lack of resources, including staff and facilities.

The inquiry had heard evidence suggesting that the hospital’s opening in 2015 was rushed, and that the pressure to meet deadlines ultimately contributed to a series of issues. NHS GGC stated that the pressure described in its closing submissions referred to “general terms” based on evidence that indicated internal pressures rather than external influence.

Despite the pressure to open, the board admitted that in hindsight, the hospital was likely opened prematurely, a conclusion that was made based on new information revealed by the inquiry. The board also offered a full apology to the patients and families affected by the hospital’s environment, acknowledging a “causal connection” between patient infections and the facility’s issues, particularly with the water system.

Along with the apology, NHS GGC acknowledged that three whistleblowers had not been treated properly during the process, and expressed regret for the impact this had on their well-being. The inquiry’s findings have been costly, with total inquiry expenses surpassing £31 million.

The health board, however, assured the public that the QEUH and RHC are now safe, with ongoing maintenance and monitoring programs in place to address the previously identified physical defects. It also confirmed that lessons had been learned and steps taken to ensure the safety and well-being of current patients, their families, and the staff at the hospitals.