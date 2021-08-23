President Obama’s Approval Rating Drops To New Lows, #RespectBiden Trends On Twitter

According to an NBC News survey issued Monday, President Joe Biden’s overall job approval rating has dropped below 50% for the first time since taking office.

The drop corresponds to how Americans feel about his management of the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, and the Afghan situation. Only 25% of Americans approve of his handling of the Afghan issue, according to the poll.

According to the study, Americans now approve of Biden’s handling of the coronavirus (53 percent) and the economy (47 percent), compared to 69 percent and 52 percent, respectively, last spring.

The Democratic Coalition went to Twitter with the hashtag #RespectBiden shortly after the NBC News poll was posted, expressing support for the administration’s decision to pull soldiers out of a 20-year war.

“If you agree that President Biden is doing the toughest thing there is in Afghanistan, and he hasn’t lost a single American soldier in the process,” the post continues.

On Twitter, the hashtag is currently trending at #2 in the United States and #9 globally as of late Monday afternoon.

On Twitter, Biden’s endorsement was met with the hashtag #BidenIsADisgrace, which is now trending among political figures.

The contrasting hashtags may shed light on the political gap.

Democrats approve of Biden’s overall job performance 88% of the time, while Republicans disapprove 88% of the time. Independents, on the other hand, are evenly divided: 46 percent approve and 46 percent disapprove.

At this point in his presidency, Biden’s numbers are rather standard for first-term presidents. As recently as mid-July, polls showed Biden with approval ratings as high as 58 percent.

Biden’s statistics are also higher than Trump’s highest approval ratings for the course of his four-year presidency.