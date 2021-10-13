President Biden will announce a 24-hour operation at the Port of Los Angeles, according to live updates.

President Joe Biden is anticipated to reveal a new plan to open the Port of Los Angeles 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to relieve the cargo ship backlog caused by the developing supply chain issue.

In advance of Biden’s speech on Wednesday, a senior administration official told reporters, “We’ve been hard at work identifying problems and solutions to those problems to improve the movement of products.” “Today’s commitments are significant and will go a long way toward addressing immediate issues.” Product shortages, particularly for things acquired online, have become more common in the United States, as have swiftly rising costs. The ground freight industry has been impacted by supply chain interruptions, which the government has linked mostly to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

40 percent of all shipping containers entering the United States pass through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California.

Today, I’m announcing that the Port of Los Angeles will begin working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to ensure that Americans have access to the things they require.

My administration is working around the clock to move more things faster and make our supply networks more resilient.

— Joe Biden, President of the United States (@POTUS), October 13, 2021

Biden will meet with business and labor leaders, as well as the US Chamber of Commerce and other organizations, on Wednesday afternoon before giving a speech at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Biden is working with corporate executives, port officials, and labor union leaders to expand port operations.

The Biden administration is meeting with business leaders, port executives, and labor groups to examine port congestion and supply chain bottlenecks in the United States.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) said its members are “willing to work those extra shifts” as the Port of Los Angeles expands to 24-hour operations, according to the White House.

Walmart, FedEx, Target, Home Depot, UPS, and Samsung, among other large corporations, have committed to expand their operations.

“Over 3,500 additional containers each week will move at night across these six enterprises through the end of the year,” the White House stated in a statement.