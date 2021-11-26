President Biden issues a warning that the new Omicron COVID variant “spreads rapidly” and recommends booster shots.

President Joe Biden warned on Friday that the new Omicron COVID variation “spreads quickly” and that fully vaccinated Americans should get a COVID vaccine booster to protect themselves against the new strain, which was first discovered in South Africa.

After consultation with his chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the COVID response team, Biden decided to restrict travel from South Africa and seven other nations beginning November 29 in order to slow the spread of the new strain.

“We don’t know much about the variant,” Biden told reporters in Nantucket this afternoon. It appears to be rapidly expanding. We got to that conclusion after spending about a half-hour this morning with my covid team, chaired by Dr. Fauci.” 26 November 2021 — The air travel restrictions affect Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, and Botswana, according to Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez). According to Reuters, most non-US citizens who visited such countries in the last 14 days will be denied entry to the US.

There was no hint on how long the restrictions would last.

“Get your booster shot now so you can have this enhanced protection during the holiday season,” Biden told fully immunized Americans. “Get vaccinated today,” he recommended to adults and children who had not yet gotten the COVID vaccine. The COVID immunization booster shot for all adults was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on November 19.

As of Thursday, only one out of every ten eligible Americans had received a COVID booster shot, according to Our World in Data. Around 37.5 million people in the United States have received the booster, according to the CDC.

