Prescriptions for people over the age of 60 may be charged under a new strategy.

Ministers’ latest ideas could mean that people over the age of 60 will soon have to pay for their medications.

Prescription charges are now waived for those over the age of 60 in England, with exemptions also available for children under the age of 16 and students in higher education.

However, according to Mirror Online, the government has begun a consultation on raising the cut-off point to 66 years old, in accordance with the state pension age.

In September, 32 million people could receive a third covid booster shot.

However, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) expressed “deep concern” about the plan, warning that it could result in people going without medication.

“The plan to raise the age at which people can get free prescriptions from 60 to 66 implies that many more people will be affected by this tax on the sick at precisely the period when they may require more medicines,” stated RPS chair in England Thorrun Govind.

“Raising the cost of medications in the current economic climate, when many people have been harmed by the pandemic, is unconscionable.”

“Every day, patients who are unable to purchase all of the medications on their prescription ask pharmacists which ones they could ‘do without.'”

“Patients should not be forced to make decisions that require them to restrict their medications. No one should be unable to obtain the medications they require due to a lack of funds.”

Ministers are considering granting older individuals aged 60 to 65 a grace period when the changes take effect, letting them to continue receiving free medications.

People must now pay £9.35 per prescription item, or £108.10 for a 12-month prepaid certificate if they need drugs frequently.

According to government estimates, the move may cost the average person without frequent pharmaceutical needs an extra £46.75 per year.

If you need more than 12 prescriptions each year, you’ll have to pay an additional £130.90.

Ministers hope that by 2026-27, the move will bring in an additional £300 million for the NHS.

“We are dedicated to enhancing patient care and assisting the NHS with the money it requires to recover from this pandemic,” said Health Minister James Bethell.

“Previously, the highest age limit for free medications was aligned with. The summary comes to a close.