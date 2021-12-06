Prescription drugs are ‘outrageously expensive,’ according to Biden, but the chance for change faces opposition.

President Joe Biden’s new legislation is still awaiting Senate approval, but it promises more affordable health care for Americans as well as help with “outrageously expensive” prescription costs.

According to the Associated Press, Biden vowed on Monday that his plan will bring economic relief to Americans by cutting the costs of copays, insulin, immunizations, and other items.

“It’s reasonable to say that we can all agree that prescription pharmaceuticals in this nation are exorbitantly priced… I’m dedicated to using every tool at my disposal to help Americans afford prescription drugs while also ensuring that drug firms get a fair return on their investment “Biden stated the following.

The House of Representatives has passed Biden’s measure, but it still needs to be approved by the Senate. Because prescription costs are likely to remain the same for months after approval, some of the advantages will be implemented sooner than others.

Biden stated, “We need Congress to finish the job.”

Biden attempted to turn the focus away from the political machinations surrounding his $2 trillion bill, which covers everything from climate change to family life and taxes. Even before concerns about growing inflation arose, polls routinely showed broad bipartisan support for government action to reduce prescription costs.

Even if Biden and his Democratic colleagues are successful in their final effort to pass the bill, they will face a big political challenge: dividends from their prescription medication measures will not appear immediately, but the pain of growing expenses is real and present. In next year’s midterm elections, Democrats will have to point to promised savings rather than real savings.

The most significant policy reform, a method for Medicare to negotiate medication pricing, won’t start saving money until 2025, and then only for a select group of 10 medicines and insulin products. With time, the number of pharmaceuticals subject to negotiations would expand, reaching 100 in six years and continuing to grow at a rate of 20 each year.

Some measures would go into effect sooner.

— Beginning in 2023, copays for insulin would be limited to $35 per month. Insulin's high price, according to Biden, is "one of the most egregious examples" of expensive pharmaceuticals. At the White House, he was introduced by.