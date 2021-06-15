Prepare for “flying ferries” to reduce cross-Channel travel delays.

A ferry operator claims that sea-skimming “flying ferries” might cut cross-Channel voyage times in half.

Brittany Ferries has established a partnership with Regent Craft, a start-up based in the United States, to produce zero-emission Seagliders.

The battery-powered boat, which the company described as “half ship, part plane,” may be launched by 2028 and could cut sailing times between Portsmouth and France from five hours to 40 minutes, according to the company.

Seagliders are being developed using wing-in ground effect technology, which involves riding on a cushion of air trapped between a wing and the surface, much like a hovercraft.

According to Brittany Ferries, the peak speed would be 180 mph, and “minimal power” would be required to transport hundreds of passengers.

Although the company acknowledges that its proposal for “flying ferries” will encounter “technical and regulatory obstacles,” it insists that this “shouldn’t be a barrier to building a promising, sustaining technology.”

Due to its experience with the high-speed catamaran Normandie Express, it is advising Regent Craft on practical challenges involved in operating fast craft.

“We are particularly thrilled to participate immediately since it means we can bring real-world difficulties and potential applications into the company’s early thinking,” said Frederic Pouget, director of ports and operations at Brittany Ferries.

“We expect that this will contribute to commercial success in the years ahead. Who knows, maybe this may be the start of flying ferries across the English Channel.”

“We are pleased to join with Brittany Ferries to bring the future of marine transportation to market,” said Regent Craft co-founder Billy Thalheimer.

“Brittany Ferries has world-class operational experience that will assist us in making seagliders the most convenient and comfortable mode of cross-Channel travel.”