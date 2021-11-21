Premier Inn is looking for employees that want to go to Christmas markets and sip mulled wine.

If drinking mulled wine and nibbling on seasonal sweets while strolling through the twinkling lights of some of Europe’s most iconic markets sounds like your ideal job, you’re in luck.

Premier Inn is looking for five new employees to work as Christmas Market Testers, with travel expenses, hotel stays, and even spending money covered.

The successful candidates will be expected to visit Christmas markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Germany.

Anyone who like tea and wants to explore the world should apply for this position.

The hotel brand will also provide a complimentary night in a Premier Inn hotel near the market they’ll be visiting, including breakfast.

The workers will then be required to report on their experiences at the markets, including images of the lights, booths, and decorations, as well as their impressions of the markets.

“Here at Premier Inn, we love all things Christmas – and visiting a Christmas market is the perfect way to see a new city, which is why we want to send five Christmas fans to some of the UK and Europe’s best festive spots to report back, safe in the knowledge that they can rest easy with us after a busy day exploring the stalls,” said Simon Ewins, Managing Director of Premier Inn.

“Christmas markets have grown in popularity in recent years, and we know that our official Christmas Market Tester role will be a dream job for many, with opportunities to visit markets across the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Germany.”

The positions are now accepting applications, which will close on November 28, 2021.

To apply, go to this link and write a 250-word description of your most recent Christmas market visit and what you liked best about it.