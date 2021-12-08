Premchai Karnasuta’s sentence for poaching and cooking Black Panther has been upheld by a Thai court.

Premchai Karnasuta, a construction magnate accused of poaching and roasting a black panther at a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was sentenced to a multiyear prison sentence by Thailand’s Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The occurrence in February 2018 at the Thung Yai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary, which is protected for its unusual flora and animals, sparked outrage.

Premchai was apprehended at a campground deep within the refuge late at night. He was found with guns and many slaughtered animals, including a black panther that had been butchered and cooked for soup, by park officials.

He was found guilty of poaching and illegally carrying weapons. He was sentenced to pay a part of a $59,700 fine, or 2 million baht, and to serve a three-year, two-month prison sentence by a Thai court.

A hunter and a driver who were detained alongside Premchai were also sentenced to jail and fined.

According to the UNESCO website, the Thung Yai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary contains “examples of practically all the forest types of continental Southeast Asia.” It also has 77 percent of the region’s large animals, including elephants and tigers, 50 percent of the region’s large birds, and 33 percent of the region’s land vertebrates.

According to Al Jazeera, Premchai and the rest of the group were discovered with the carcasses of pheasants and a deer in addition to the black panther.

Premchai is the head of Italian-Thai Development PLC, one of Thailand’s largest and most well-known construction firms, which has worked on major projects such as the Suvarnabhumi international airport and Bangkok’s mass transportation Skytrain system.

Premchai’s imprisonment is a rare instance of a wealthy, powerful Thai being sentenced to prison for misconduct. The Thai populace has grown tired of hearing about wealthy Thais who appear to break the law with impunity.

At a court in the western province of Kanchanaburi, the 66-year-old heard the verdict. He appeared with a bandage over one eye, for reasons unknown. According to court employees, he was brought straight to a nearby prison to begin his sentence after his court appearance.

Vorayuth Yoovidhya, an heir to the fortune of the family that owns a portion of the Red Bull beverages corporation, is a still-unresolved dispute involving another of Thailand’s wealthiest families.

