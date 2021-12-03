Prehistory could be rewritten thanks to a trove of dinosaur fossils.

The largest and most complete cluster of dinosaur fossils ever uncovered in Italy has been discovered by researchers. At least seven dinosaurs’ remains have been discovered in the treasure trove, including the nearly-complete skeleton of a man named Bruno.

Bruno’s skeleton, discovered near Trieste in northeastern Italy in Villaggio del Pescatore, is the most pure and complete dinosaur fossil yet discovered in Italy, a region not noted for its dinosaur bones.

Another nearly-complete individual, named Antonio, was discovered in the same cluster of fossils as Bruno. Antonio appears to be smaller than Bruno and hence could have been an adolescent. The dinosaurs are Tethyshadros insularis, which belongs to the hadrosaur family of herbivorous dinosaurs notable for their “duck-billed” beaks.

Because this region of the ancient Mediterranean isn’t known for huge dinosaurs, the discovery could upend what paleontologists think they know about the reign of dinosaurs between 230 million and 66 million years ago.

The location and its fossils were dated to the Cretaceous period of Earth’s history, implying that Bruno and Antonio are roughly 80 million years old.

During this prehistoric age, this area would have been made up of numerous small islands that eventually became the continents of Europe, Africa, and Asia. These islands were not thought to be suited for the survival of larger creatures.

The results of the team’s research were published in the journal Scientific Reports.

When the team, which included specialists from the University of Bologna, first discovered Antonio, they thought he was a diminutive species. This is consistent with the so-called island rule of evolution, which states that due to a scarcity of resources, huge species develop into smaller animals as generations pass.

The discovery that Antonio is an adolescent version of a much larger dinosaur could cause us to rethink our understanding of ancient Mediterranean geology.

The presence of larger dinosaurs, according to the researchers, could imply that land bridges existed to the little island that would eventually become the region around Villaggio del Pescatore.

It’s possible that what is now northeastern Italy was once connected to Western Europe and Asia. There could have been a plethora of migration pathways. This is a condensed version of the information.