Pregnant women have been added to the UK’s priority list for the covid vaccination.

Pregnant women have been placed on a priority list for the covid vaccination, as the government urges them to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

There is mounting evidence that pregnant women are more vulnerable to significant coronavirus complications, with the majority of pregnant women hospitalized to hospitals with severe COVID-19 being unvaccinated.

As a result, they are classified as a clinical risk group for the coronavirus vaccine program.

“The substantial hazards posed to women who become infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy have become increasingly obvious,” stated UKHSA’s Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam.

“We know that the vaccines used in the UK COVID-19 vaccination program have proven to be highly successful in preventing major problems, and that the vaccines recommended for pregnant women have an excellent safety record.”

“I strongly encourage all pregnant ladies to come forward and receive their vaccine as soon as possible.” This is the most effective strategy to safeguard yourself and your child.” Recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) adds to the body of worldwide information that shows there are no safety issues about immunizing pregnant women.

“There is no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 vaccines taken in pregnancy increase the risk of miscarriage, stillbirths, congenital abnormalities, or delivery problems,” stated Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of the JCVI COVID-19 immunisation committee. It is safer to have a COVID-19 vaccine that has been licensed in the United Kingdom than it is to have COVID-19.

“Pregnant women are strongly urged to receive a first, second, or booster vaccine dosage as needed to better protect themselves and their babies from any serious COVID-19 repercussions.”

If they got their second vaccine dose at least 3 months ago, pregnant women who have finished their primary immunization course should schedule their COVID-19 booster.

To enhance vaccine uptake among pregnant women, support from midwives, charities, and local community leaders will be required.