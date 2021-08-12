Pregnant women are being admitted to intensive care units after receiving “confusing” vaccination instructions.

The impact of Covid-19 on Liverpool’s hospitals continues to pose significant issues.

Throughout the epidemic, the city’s primary hospital trust, which includes The Royal Liverpool and Aintree Hospitals, has been at the forefront of the fight against the virus.

The fourth wave of virus patients is currently affecting hospital employees, while the vaccine impact has thankfully alleviated the situation compared to earlier waves.

Positive covid tests are on the decline in the Liverpool City Region.

Despite this, a considerable number of covid patients are still being treated in Liverpool’s main hospitals.

According to The Washington Newsday, the latest numbers indicate a total of 115 covid admissions across the trust, up from the 103 patients recorded a week prior.

17 of the 115 patients have been hospitalized to Intensive Care Units due to their serious illness.

For the past few months, ICU numbers have fluctuated between 10 and 20, and while doctors will be glad to see that they are not increasing, they will be hopeful that they will soon begin to reduce consistently.

“From our point of view, in terms of patients, things have plateaued a bit, this has been very flat for approximately two weeks,” one top ICU doctor told The Washington Newsday about the present scenario. It’s difficult to predict which direction things will go.”

“Actually, the hospital’s challenges aren’t entirely due to Covid patients; there are a lot of patients arriving at the ER and not enough beds on the wards, so we have a line of patients waiting to exit ICU.”

“We have encountered predominantly unvaccinated Covid patients, they are mostly young so maybe didn’t think they would be at risk, or those who may not have had easy access to vaccine,” the doctor said of the patients being admitted.

He expressed concern about pregnant women, saying, “What has been worrying is that we have admitted a few pregnant women with Covid who haven’t had the vaccine; I think it is difficult for them because the advice for pregnant women was quite confusing at first, but I would say they should definitely should.”

