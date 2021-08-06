Pregnant woman dies after being bitten by a deadly snake; baby in womb survives after undergoing rare surgery

Doctors in the Philippines amazingly preserved a baby still in the mother’s womb after the woman died from a snake bite.

The pregnant woman was taken unconscious to a hospital in Quirino on Wednesday. By that time, her skin had become blue. According to Philippines Lifestyle, she was certified deceased upon arrival.

Dr. Moises Lazaro, the chief surgeon, decided to perform a postmortem cesarean right away to save the baby who was still in the mother’s womb.

“A pregnant mother who was bitten by a venomous snake was brought to the hospital today, Aug. 4, 2021, at around 8:30 a.m., with no indications of life and cyanotic, and was thus proclaimed Dead on Arrival (DOA),” according to the hospital.

“Based on his findings, Dr. Moises V. Lazaro, the Chief of Hospital, decided on an immediate postmortem cesarean when the infant was on the verge of dying. Finally, the infant was brought back to life.”

The newborn is being monitored at the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. The episode was labeled a “miracle” by doctors since in such instances, the infant inside the womb normally dies. According to local news site RMN Philippines [Google translation], the infant miraculously survived an emergency postmortem cesarean.

The exact time and manner in which the pregnant woman was bitten by the snake were unknown. The deadly snake’s species was likewise unknown.

The victim’s or her family members’ identity were not publicized. It was unclear whether or not the snake that bit the victim had been apprehended.

According to the National Library of Medicine, cesarean delivery is critical in the event of a mother’s death in order to save the child’s life. Such operations are uncommon. The baby’s chances of survival improve the earlier the fetus is delivered.