Pregnant woman allegedly suffocates her 2-year-old son before jumping off a building to commit suicide.

In India, a 32-year-old pregnant lady is accused of smothering her 2-year-old kid before jumping from a building to commit suicide.

The tragedy occurred in the western state of Gujarat on Wednesday morning. According to local media, the woman committed herself by jumping from the sixth-floor terrace of her residence in Surat. The woman’s son was found dead inside the house when the police got on the scene. She was six months pregnant at the time.

Binita Pande, according to the authorities, lived in the rented property with her two sons and her husband.

According to News 18 [Google Translate], the couple’s 4-year-old was found secure and undamaged inside the residence.

The 2-year-old died of suffocation, according to an autopsy. The lady is suspected of killing her child before taking her own life, according to the authorities.

Pande allegedly called her relatives in the city before killing herself, according to investigators.

“She told them over the phone that she had slain her kid and was about to commit herself as well. According to K L Dhaduk, a senior police officer, she then leaped off the terrace.

The woman’s husband, Mahesh, was not at home when the event occurred, according to the police. Pande’s parents in Mumbai have been notified and will be interrogated once they arrive in Surat.

The motivation for the murder and suicide is still unknown. The crime is being investigated, according to the police, who have questioned the victim’s family and neighbors.

A man in the southern state of Karnataka committed suicide earlier this week after being allegedly blackmailed by four minor boys. The guys allegedly recorded the man in a compromising scenario with his girlfriend and threatened to disclose the sex recordings, according to the police. Supreeth K, the victim, was discovered dead in a hotel washroom. Supreeth committed himself by ingesting poison and leaving a suicide note in which he named the sons.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.