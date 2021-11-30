Pregnant Utah woman saves her sleeping neighbor from a burning house.

A pregnant Utah woman is being hailed a hero for risking her own life to save her neighbor from a burning house.

Sarah Maughan, a four-and-a-half-month pregnant lady from West Jordan, witnessed her neighbor’s house on the other side of the street catch fire Friday night.

Maughan told KTVX, “I came over to make sure nobody was there and I tapped on the guy’s door and he looked like a deer in headlights and his jaw dropped.” “He was quite asleep.” He just about made it.” The man acted quickly after Maughan informed him of the fire. Before running outside, he grabbed his shoes and a few items of clothing. The house was quickly engulfed in flames.

The fire originated in the man’s garage, according to West Jordan fire investigators. They’re looking into it to see what’s causing it.

Other neighbors had come out on their porches, according to Maughan, who lives a few doors down. She did not, however, stay to see if anyone was inside the flaming house, instead sprinting toward it.

“I was only reacting.” Being pregnant, you know, is maybe not the finest decision. But, you know, I’d hate to witness the fire and know that I didn’t do anything and that someone perished,” Maughan told KSL.

Two officers raced inside and rescued a woman and her dog after the house adjacent to the man’s caught fire.

The man expressed his gratitude to Maughan for waking him up and allowing him to leave the house. “He thanked me profusely. She told the newspaper, “We were just kind of hugging each other.” ‘I would have been smoked out,’ he says. “I would have been dead if you hadn’t hammered on that door,” he says. If it were her family, Maughan said she hopes someone would do the same. “All I want is for people to begin caring about one another,” she continued.

Maughan told KTVX, “I’m pleased I did it because I would have hated to have seen that and not done anything, and the person would have died.”

The fire raged for several hours, destroying numerous structures in the region.