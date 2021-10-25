Pregnant mother is ‘worried’ after learning that her best friend ‘hates’ her ‘ridiculous’ baby name.

A pregnant woman is “concerned” about her baby’s name after learning that her best friend despises it.

Her friend told her she was “crazy” for giving her daughter a “simple boy’s name.”

The woman sought input on Mumsnet’s popular Am I Being Unreasonable [AIBU] thread, but insisted on sticking to her guns over her name choice.

I tried jeans from Primark, Zara, M&S, and New Look, and only one of them fit well.

In an article titled “”My buddy despises my baby name,” the expectant mother said, “but my OH [other half]and I have decided on a name for our girl that we both adore.” When I informed one of my friends about our decision, she thought it was ludicrous that I would choose a “simple males name” for a girl.

“We’re not going to change our minds; we’ve decided on this name for our baby. I just hope that if people don’t like the name and are harsh about it while she’s here, they’ll grow to accept it as time goes on. Is it necessary for me to be concerned?” Her message drew a flurry of responses from other Mumsnet users eager to share their perspectives.

One person stated: “Your pal is a jerk. F*** with her. Tell no one else her name till she arrives. When confronted with a real baby, people are far less disrespectful.” Another person stated: “This is why the name should never be revealed prior to the delivery. What does it matter what she thinks? She would have never said it after your baby was born.” A third remarked: “Is it a boy’s name or a girl’s name? Exactly why don’t you announce the name before the baby is born!! My bff [best friend forever]didn’t like the name of my lovely son, but she liked plain names and knew I didn’t!! Regardless, he kept the name and his best friend adored him!!” Another person inquired: “That’s quite impolite of her, but she may believe she’s doing you a favor if your name is truly unique for a girl. Would you mind telling us what your name is?” “It’s pretty nasty,” a fifth Mumsnet user said, “but I suppose it depends on how ‘whacky’ it would be for a girl?” “To,” someone else added. The summary comes to a conclusion.”