Pregnant Mother Arrested After 11-Month-Old Girl Found Dead Inside Father’s Vehicle

After her 11-month-old baby was discovered dead with horrific injuries inside the cargo of her husband’s vehicle, a pregnant Louisiana mother was charged with second-degree murder.

Kageionna Butler, 21, was arrested on Oct. 10 in connection with the death of her infant daughter, Zabria Guidry, earlier this month. Jake Guidry, the infant’s father, was previously arrested and charged with second-degree murder after admitting to beating his daughter “very hard,” according to Houma Today.

After receiving a phone from a worried family member, police went to the couple’s house on Sept. 28 to check on the youngster. Officers arrived at the house and discovered the infant deceased in the back of Jake’s SUV.

After an autopsy found that the kid had suffered several serious injuries and died of Battered Infant Syndrome, investigators identified Butler’s suspected culpability. The child’s death was not the product of a single isolated beating, based on the magnitude and character of his injuries.

Battered Infant Syndrome is defined by the United States Department of Justice as “a syndrome in which a kid sustains sustained injuries.” “as a result of mistreatment or beating on a regular basis.”

Butler was aware of the assault but did nothing to protect her daughter and stop it, according to the police. She also failed to seek medical attention for the infant, according to investigators.

“The mother was aware of the mistreatment, according to the investigation. We don’t know whether she contributed or not. The father has accepted responsibility for his conduct, but has offered no explanation other than that he hit the baby too hard. However, the pathology report clearly shows that there was more than one occurrence “Sheriff Craig Webre stated the following.

On a $1 million bond, the pair has been lodged into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. According to Crime & Law, if convicted, they could face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of release.

In so many respects, it’s tragic,” Webre added. “The mother is currently expecting a second kid.” It causes a lot of individuals, including the general public, to be distressed in situations like this “Added he.