Predictions for Ukraine vs. England: In-form Jordan Pickford can keep Ukraine at bay in Rome.

England are hot 21/50 favorites to beat Croatia in 90 minutes and go to the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

Since Tuesday’s last-16 triumph over Germany, England fans’ expectations have skyrocketed, largely because the Three Lions appear to be on the weaker side of the draw.

A quarter-final match against Ukraine, the 33/1 outsiders among the remaining teams in the tournament, appears to be a golden opportunity for Gareth Southgate’s team to advance to the semi-finals.

Southgate dislikes making changes for the purpose of making changes, but England put a lot of effort into Tuesday’s match, and they had four players on yellow cards. Jordan Henderson might replace either Kalvin Phillips or Declan Rice, who appeared to be on his feet at Wembley after the final whistle.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who has yet to be beaten in this tournament, is a foregone conclusion. The Everton stopper must have been in contention for Man Of The Match honors against Germany.

Pickford has definitely benefited from having a well-organized defense in front of him, a defense that is shielded by two holding midfielders, but when he was called up for this tournament, he responded, and confidence must be sky-high within that back-guard unit.

Ukraine has scored xG totals of 0.6, 0.3, and 1.4 in their three past games, indicating that they struggle to create huge opportunities against even ordinary defenses.

England’s staunch defense will make life difficult for Andriy Shevchenko’s team, and the standout bet in this game appears to be England to win to nil, which is an even money bet with Grosvenor Sport.