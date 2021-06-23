Prediction for Portugal vs. France: Diogo Jota can propel Portugal into the knockout stages.

Portugal knows that a point is all they need to qualify for the knockout stages of Euro 2020 when they face France in their final Group F match.

However, against the tournament favorites, who will be looking to revenge their setback in the Euro 2016 Final, it will be easier said than done.

With Grosvenor Sport, Didier Deschamps’ team are 5/4 favourites to win all three points, ensuring top rank in the group, while the draw is 19/10 and Portugal is 29/10.

Record-breaking Although Cristiano Ronaldo has been the center of attention for Portugal, Diogo Jota has had the most goal attempts (6) and, with three goals already under his belt, the Liverpool star appears to be a strong contender in Golden Boot betting. Jota is a 45/1 chance with Grosvenor Sport, which might be significant if Portugal progresses far in the competition.

4/5 if there are fewer than 22.5 shots.

18+ | Use common sense when gambling | begambleaware.org | Odds are subject to change

With Grosvenor Sport, Jota is 19/5 to score at any moment, but Portugal may struggle to create chances against a powerful French defensive unit led by N’Golo Kante, probably the best defensive midfielder in the world.

Given that a point benefits both sides in the end, it appears unlikely that the game will be permitted to open up significantly, which is terrible news for neutral viewers. At 8/13, under 2.5 goals appears to be a bit of a stretch, but there are a handful of other choices if you want to play the unders.

This isn’t going to be a basketball game, especially because both teams are excellent on defense and the shoot line appears to be a little high. You may also take a 17/20 chance on under 8.5 shots on target.