Prediction for England vs. Italy: Jordan Pickford’s excellent form will reassure the Three Lions.

It’s finally here, football is one step closer to returning to England as England takes on Italy in the Henri Delaunay Trophy final at Euro 2020.

Grosvenor Sport has England as the slight favourites at 31/20, with Italy at 43/20 and a draw at 2/1.

After 55 years of suffering, failure, grief, and outright disappointment, Gareth Southgate has resurrected the national team from underachievers to lion-killing champions.

The former Middlesbrough defender has led England to a World Cup semi-final and now a European Championship final for the first time.

They face Italy, who, despite failing to qualify for the World Cup three years ago, have seen their fortunes turn around under manager Roberto Mancini.

The Italians went from being a laughingstock to becoming a formidable force with an outstanding defensive record to show for it.

Both teams have a solid defensive strategy, but they also have the speed and aspects in their assault that might result in a fantastic end-to-end final.

Harry Kane to score at any point in the game – 41/20 Both teams to score and England to win – 27/5

Of course, big games necessitate big players, so Harry Kane is an obvious choice for goalscorer. Yes, Raheem Sterling has been clinical in front of goal, but Kane brings something unique to the table that will keep Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini on their toes throughout the game.

Kane should be able to take advantage of a defensive blunder, and at 41/20 to score anytime, it appears to be a good play.

Now, I’m sure I’m not the only one who has been blown away by Jordan Pickford this summer.

Despite having a poor season with Everton and being sacked by Carlo Ancelotti at one point, the former Sunderland goalkeeper has been outstanding at Euro 2020.

He’s been authoritative in the box, has a new feeling of confidence that we haven’t seen in a long time, and has organized the defense extremely effectively.

Pickford has not conceded a goal from open play and has only conceded once in the entire tournament, to Denmark. The summary comes to a close.