Prediction and odds for Tottenham vs Liverpool: Mo Salah to continue his good form against Spurs.

When Liverpool travels to Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, they will be seeking to keep up their good form and great record against the Spurs.

With Grosvenor Sport, Spurs are 22/5 to win, Liverpool is 11/20 to win, and a draw is 7/2.

Since their defeat to West Ham United, Liverpool has been in fantastic form. They went on to win six consecutive league matches and all of their remaining Champions League group stage fixtures, ensuring a perfect record in the round of 16.

In the league, they beat Arsenal, Southampton, Everton, Aston Villa, and Newcastle during that time, and they are now only one point behind Manchester City, who are now in first place.

Spurs have had a quiet December so far, with their match against Burnley being postponed owing to a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad, and matches against Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City being postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad.

Antonio Conte has been plagued by the outbreak, since he has been unable to train efficiently due to the high number of players who have tested positive.

Tips

Mo Salah is capable of scoring at any time. -17/19 3/518+ – Over 2.5 goals | Use common sense when gambling | begambleaware.org | Odds are subject to change Stats for the team Tottenham has only concluded four Premier League games with both teams scoring, whereas Liverpool has done it seven times. It’s a 13/20 chance for both teams to score.

Spurs have an average of 11 total corners per game and 13 at home, while Liverpool have an average of 11.12 total corners per game and 11 away from home. 3/4 is over 10.5 corners.

Player to keep an eye on

Mo Salah will be the major focus of attention for those watching, as the Egyptian tries to keep up his excellent form this season.

With 15 goals in 17 appearances, including four in his previous five, the Liverpool winger is the Premier League’s current top scorer, with 11 assists.

H2H

This will be the 176th encounter between the two teams, with Liverpool winning 84 times, drawing 43 times, and losing 48 times.

Tottenham hasn’t beaten Liverpool since October 2017, drawing once and losing six times in the meanwhile.

Everyone at The Inside Track and Reach is dedicated to spreading the word. “The summary has come to an end.”