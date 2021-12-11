Prediction and odds for Liverpool vs. Aston Villa: Mo Salah to steal the show on Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield.

As Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield for the first time since joining Aston Villa, the stage is set for an emotional reunion.

With Grosvenor Sport, Liverpool are 2/9 favourites, while Gerrard’s Villa are 23/2 and a draw is 23/4.

Jurgen Klopp’s team is serious about winning, and they have recovered excellently from a shock defeat away at West Ham at the start of November.

They’ve won six games in a row in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and keeping four clean sheets in the process.

To cap it all off, they beat Everton 4-1 at Goodison Park, raising doubts over Rafa Benitez’s future at the club.

They now face an Aston Villa side that appears to have found new life under Gerrard, who has won three of his first four Premier League matches.

He confronts a difficult task in countering Liverpool’s press and an offensive that has already scored 44 goals in the league, more than any other side by a significant margin.

Tips

4/7 for Mo Salah to score at any time.

Both teams to score anytime and Liverpool to win. Both teams have scored in six of Liverpool's 15 Premier League games, the most recent of which was their Merseyside Derby victory at Goodison Park, while Villa has done it in nine of their league games. The odds of both teams scoring are 17/20.

Liverpool average 10.93 total corners per game in the league, but 10.83 at home, whereas Villa average 10.47 per match, despite averaging 11 under Gerrard. It’s 17/20 if you’re over 10.5 pounds.

Player to keep an eye on

Mo Salah is the only name that comes to mind.

This season, the Egyptian winger has scored 20 goals in all competitions, including 13 in the Premier League, while also contributing nine assists.

Salah has only gone scoreless in six games in all competitions this season, and with Villa failing to preserve a clean sheet in their past three games, now appears to be the ideal opportunity for him to score goal number 21. “The summary has come to an end.”