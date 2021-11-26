Prediction and odds for Liverpool against Southampton: Sadio Mane is expected to score against his previous team Liverpool.

With a win over Southampton, Liverpool will put further pressure on league leaders Chelsea, as they try to cut their lead at the top of the Premier League table to just one point.

With Grosvenor Sport, Liverpool are 7/25 favourites, while Southampton are 19/2 and a draw is 5/1.

Jurgen Klopp’s side may have lost their opening game of the season to West Ham before the international break, but they bounced back magnificently by hammering Arsenal 4-0 last weekend and then beating Porto to keep their Champions League record perfect.

Because they are playing on Saturday, they will have the advantage of playing the day before title rivals Man City and Chelsea, potentially adding to the pressure if they win.

Southampton had a difficult start but have since managed to get into a decent run of form, winning three of their past five games. They now face the challenge of gaining a result against Liverpool at Anfield for the first time in the league since March 2013.

Tips

Sadio Mane is 11/10 to score at any time.

Over 2.5 goals by Liverpool – 10/1118+ | Use common sense when gambling | begambleaware.org | Odds are subject to change Stats for the team In all competitions, Liverpool averages 10.05 total corners per match, whereas Southampton averages 11.4 in the Premier League, tied for first with Chelsea. 8/11 if there are more than 10.5 total corners.

With 10 of their 12 Premier League matches ending in this fashion, the Reds have the greatest return on over 2.5 goals. They have a 10/11 chance of scoring more than 2.5 goals.

Player to keep an eye on

When Liverpool beat Arsenal last weekend, Sadio Mane got his first assist and scored his ninth goal of the season in all competitions.

The Senegalese winger has scored twice in each of his previous three games with his former club, and he has a good chance of going for a hat trick this weekend. With Grosvenor Sport, he’s 11/10 to score at any point.

When Valentino Livramento plays Mane at the weekend, he will have his work cut out for him as the former Chelsea starlet looks to limit. “The summary has come to an end.”