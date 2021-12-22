Prediction and odds for Liverpool against Leicester City: In the Carabao Cup match, Roberto Firmino is expected to score.

Liverpool are aiming for cup glory, but with their squad options becoming increasingly limited, their depth will be tested when they meet Leicester City.

With Grosvenor Sport, Liverpool are 17/20 favourites, Leicester City are 33/10, and a draw is 27/10.

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers returns to Anfield, hoping to disappoint the home crowd with his first Carabao Cup victory.

To reach this far in the tournament, the Foxes have beaten Millwall away and Brighton at home on penalties, while Liverpool have beaten Norwich City and Championship side Preston North End.

The Reds will be trying to secure a place in the semi-finals after drawing 2-2 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, breaking their winning streak.

They have gone on an eight-match winning streak in all competitions since losing to West Ham, whereas Leicester have only won two of their previous seven league games.

Tips

19/10 for Roberto Firmino to score at any point.

Both teams to score and Liverpool to win – 11/518+ | Use common sense when gambling | begambleaware.org | Odds are subject to change Player to keep an eye on I believe Bobby Firmino will start this match, despite the fact that Diogo Jota appears to have beaten him to the false 9 spot in the squad.

The Brazilian has had a series of bad luck with injuries and is now recovering from a hamstring issue.

A start here could be just what he needs to speed up his rehabilitation, and if Leicester’s defense isn’t at its best right now due to injuries, he could easily reward the Anfield faithful with a goal or two.

H2H

This will be the 126th encounter between the two sides, with Liverpool winning 50 times, drawing 25 times, and losing 40 times.

This will be the third meeting between these two teams in the League Cup, with each side winning once.

