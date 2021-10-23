Prediction and odds for Everton vs Watford: Andros Townsend can turn the Toffees’ fortunes around.

When Everton and Watford meet this weekend in the Premier League, they will be seeking to match the level set against Liverpool by picking up three points.

The Toffees are the 7/11 favourites, with Watford at 22/5 and a draw at 11/4, according to Grosvenor Sport.

Tom Phillips of is picking Everton’s Andros Townsend to score at Goodison Park to add to Claudio Ranieri’s woeful start as Watford manager.

The Italian got off to a bad start in Hertfordshire, losing 5-0 at home to title rivals Liverpool – a retaliation for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who had their unbeaten run snapped at Vicarage Road during their championship-winning season.

Now, Ranieri will try to beat Rafa Benitez, as both managers have two wins and two draws against each other.

Tips

Andros Townsend is 9/2 to score.

Everton to win and both teams to score – 29/1018+ Everton to win and both teams to score | Use common sense when gambling | begambleaware.org | Odds are subject to change Stats for the team Everton have won 60% of their matches in all competitions with both teams scoring, with half of them ending in victories and the other half in draws.

In the Premier League, the Toffees have 13 goals and nine goals conceded, while Watford has only seven goals and 15 goals conceded, tied for fourth-worst in the league with Leeds United.

Player to keep an eye on

Based on his first few months at Goodison Park, Andros Townsend has been a good signing for Everton.

The former Crystal Palace winger signed on a free transfer and has adapted well to Benitez’s style of play and tactics, scoring three goals and providing two assists in eight league appearances.

H2H

This will be their 32nd meeting, with Everton holding the better overall record with 22 victories, four draws, and five defeats.

Watford last won a game in February of this year, with a 1-0 victory.

The Inside Track and Reach are dedicated to promoting responsible gambling. All of our material and recommended bets are only for people who are at least 18 years old.

Only ever is something we strongly encourage our readers to do. “The summary has come to an end.”