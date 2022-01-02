Prediction and odds for Chelsea vs Liverpool: Mo Salah can strike a dent in his old club’s title chances before heading to the African Cup of Nations.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea’s title hopes are fading as they prepare for what might be an epic six-pointer in a title battle where a draw is out of the question.

With Grosvenor Sport, Liverpool are 33/20, Chelsea is 33/20, and a draw is 49/20.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be furious that they let a point slip away at the King Power Stadium, losing to a haphazard Leicester City side led by Brendan Rodgers.

The Reds are still in contention for the Premier League title, although they are currently 12 points behind Manchester City.