Prediction and odds for AC Milan vs Liverpool: Ibrahimovic is expected to frustrate Jurgen Klopp’s team at San Siro.

Liverpool travel to Italy with the knowledge that they have qualified for the next round of the Champions League and that they will also finish first.

Milan are the surprising 21/20 favourites with Grosvenor Sport, while Liverpool are 47/20 and a draw is 29/10.

Liverpool has a perfect group stage record, averaging four total goals per game and not dropping a single point. Only Ajax and Bayern Munich have finished the group stages with a perfect record.

For their hosts, there is a lot more on the line, as their European ambitions are on the line, with Milan only one point ahead of Atletico Madrid and one point behind Porto.

A draw would not be enough to go to the following round of the Champions League, but it would qualify them for the Europa League. If the Reds are to stay in Europe’s top club competition, they must win this match.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to score at any time – odds of evens

Both teams are expected to score. In the Champions League, Liverpool averages four total goals each game, while Milan only manages 2.4 and only one goal per goal.

Milan averages 9.4 total corners per game in Serie A, while Liverpool averages 10.9 total corners per game. There were 17 corners in the tie at Anfield in their previous meeting – over 10.5 total corners in 29/20.

Player to keep an eye on

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has always been considered a big-game player, and now is a good opportunity for him to prove it, especially with contract negotiations underway.

The Swedish striker scored in his last game against Genoa in a 3-0 win before being benched last weekend against Serie A’s whipping kid Salernitana.

The rest on the bench suggests Zlatan will start this week’s Champions League clash, which, given the stakes for the Italian club, suggests he will score.

Despite being European giants, the two teams have only fought three times in their history, with the honors being fairly distributed. “The summary has come to an end.”