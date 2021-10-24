Predators used apps to have sick webchats with kids.

Predators often engage in sick talks with youngsters on numerous social networking applications, according to the courts in Merseyside.

During “depraved” online talks, a children’s basketball coach joked of sexually torturing a baby and using it as his “f*** toy,” according to The Washington Newsday.

Stuart McNeil has coached basketball teams for the Cheshire Junior Jets, Warrington Collegiate, and the University of Chester.

In 2012, the 39-year-old carried the Paralympic Torch after being born with the spinal defect spina bifida.

McNeil, of Baker Drive, Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port, was outed as a paedophile and shared “horrific” child rape recordings among the worst ever seen by one police, Liverpool Crown Court heard this week.

McNeil had shared his nasty desires on the texting software Kik Messenger.

“Kik is a site typically preferred by people with an interest in the sexual abuse of children,” prosecutor David Polglase stated.

In July 2019, an undercover cop pretended to be a man living with his girlfriend, who was expecting their first kid, on Kik.

The officer joined Kik’s ‘Babys’ group, which has 23 members, and ended up in a private conversation with McNeil.

“The conversation immediately led to ideas about sexually abusing the couple’s child when it was born,” Mr Polglase claimed.

McNeil shared graphic child sex assault photographs with the officer, including a Category A video of a two-year-old child being raped in the ‘Babys’ group.

Predators, on the other hand, use other social media apps for their sick webchats.

The applications listed below are some of the most commonly utilized by predators looking for and targeting unsuspecting victims.

Thomas Walker arranged the molesting of a toddler and an 11-year-old girl using both WhatsApp and Kik messaging.

The father-of-four claimed on social media that he was “into young females” and “had no limits,” but in reality, the pervert was conversing with two undercover cops who duped him using a decoy profile.

He stated that he “couldn’t wait to see the kids” and inquired. “The summary has come to an end.”