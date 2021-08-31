Pre-signed medical waivers for mask mandate exemptions were allegedly given by a Florida chiropractor.

A Florida school district is investigating claims that a chiropractor is giving out exemptions to the district’s mask mandate to everyone who requests for one—without even meeting with pupils.

Hundreds of parents and students wait in line at Twin Palms Chiropractic Health in Venice, where Dr. Dan Busch allegedly signed scores of exemption requests in the last week as Sarasota County’s mask law took effect, according to video taken by WFLA, a Tampa-based television news station.

According to the WFLA, one local mother, Paulina Testerman, was surprised after hearing allegations that the office was offering exemptions to everyone who requested one. She decided to look into the accusations herself, and went into the office to request an exception.

No one even asked to see her children while she was there, she claimed.

“The forms had already been signed. She told WFLA that there was a stack behind the desk that had just been dished out.

Sarasota County Schools told the station that they are aware of the problem and are worried about it.

The district has received “a substantial quantity of exemption forms” from the practice, according to spokeswoman Craig Maniglia.

Busch, on the other hand, denied the charges. He stated he talks with pupils and their guardians to see if they qualify for an exemption before granting one, adding that he is neither anti-mask or anti-vaccine, but rather “pro-freedom.”

He told WFLA, “I will tell you that I have not offered any exemptions to any parents that I have not met with.”

Twin Palms Chiropractic, Sarasota schools, and Testerman were contacted for comment Tuesday morning but had not received a response by the time of publishing. Any responses will be added to this story.

Due to concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the district, Sarasota County became the first Trump-won county to defy Governor Ron DeSantis’ now-overturned prohibition on mask regulations earlier in August, according to this website.

Shirley Brown, a school board member who voted for the mandate, previously told This website, “With COVID going through there, that’s not safe.” “You have to have a lot of students out when you have to quarantine the students who are nearby.”

Since July, 19 cases in Sarasota County have increased, with many hospitals in the area approaching capacity.