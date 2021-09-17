Pre-orders, new versions, where to buy, and more for the Apple iPhone 13.

Next week, the much-anticipated Apple iPhone 13 will be unveiled in the United Kingdom.

The new phone, which has a longer “all-day” battery life and new photography functions, will go on pre-sale today, September 17, and will be released on September 14.

The iPhone 13 and 13 mini have two 12-megapixel sensors, while the iPhone 13 Pro and Max have a triple-lens camera that comes in a range of space-age metallic hues.

Apple is touting the higher-end model as its “fastest” phone yet, with the company’s longest-lasting battery.

With 2.5 hours more battery life than the iPhone 12 comparable, the iPhone 13 Pro Max offers the longest battery life ever in an iPhone.

After images of a brilliant pink-hued cellphone were published, it was speculated that the newest phone range would offer a fresh set of colors.

Everything you need to know about Apple’s new iPhone 13 is listed below.

When does the pre-sale begin?

The Apple iPhone 13 will be available for pre-order starting at 1 p.m. today, Friday, September 17.

iPhone 13 mini
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 will also be available from the following retailers:

EE
Three
O2
Sky
Amazon
Currys PC World

The iPhone 13 may be in high demand when it arrives in the UK, with indications that Apple may not have enough units to satisfy everyone who wants one.

“We expect supply restrictions for the September quarter to be larger than what we encountered during the June quarter,” Apple’s finance head Luca Maestri said. The iPhone and iPad will be the most affected.”