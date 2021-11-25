Prankster Calls Conservative Radio Show, Inserts 20 Punk Band Names

With a call-in rant that contained the names of 20 punk rock bands, a prank caller managed to dupe three radio hosts.

Illustrator Rob Dobi claimed responsibility for the prank and shared a video of it on Twitter.

“I called a conservative morning program and tried to list as many punk bands as I could before they caught on,” Dobi tweeted with the video.

Many viewers were amused by Dobi’s prank and his ability to fool the broadcasters with what they mistook for an anti-liberal tirade.

His attempts were unappreciated by Liz Gabert and her co-hosts when he called in and spoke with her on WSMN.

The video has received more than 700,000 views and 23,000 likes.

Rex Chapman, a former NBA player, also tweeted the video with the caption: “Stop what you’re doing and pay attention to this. Trolling at the highest level…” Rise Against, one of the bands named, also tweeted the video, captioning it, “First time caller, long time listener.” Dobi responded to the positive feedback he was receiving with a new tweet that read: “If everyone enjoyed this call, come see me at Ska Dream in Brooklyn on Friday and buy me a whisky ginger.

One viewer listed each band he thought Dobi had included in his hoax call, acknowledging that he might have missed several.

Against Me, Descendents, Refused, Life Of Agony, Sick Of It All, Minor Threat, Fugazi, Bad Brains, Misfits, and Minor Threat were among the bands on the list. Black Flag, Anti-Flag, Converge Youth Of Today, Blink 182, Exploited, Rise Against, Fall Out Boy, Reel Big Fish, Rancid, and New Found Glory are among the bands that have released albums in recent years.

Dobi called in with the following message: “One of my main issues, I believe, is that I am a Republican in a liberal neighborhood. Everyone seems to be against me.

“What I believe we need to do is investigate what our forefathers told us.

“We have previously refused to live in anguish. I’m just fed up with it all.

“I’m tired of people dismissing us as a tiny threat. That fugazi has had his fill. Many of these folks have terrible brains and are misfits who fly black flags; they are effectively anti-flag.

“I believe we need to come together and assist today’s youngsters. This is a condensed version of the information.