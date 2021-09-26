Pramila Jayapal claims that there aren’t enough votes to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Representative Pramila Jayapal, the leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, stated that the bipartisan infrastructure measure “doesn’t have the votes.”

Although Speaker Nancy Pelosi has stated that the House will vote on the bipartisan plan on Monday, Japayal, a Washington state Democrat, has expressed doubt.

She added on CNN on Sunday morning, “I don’t believe there will be a vote.” “The Speaker is an expert vote counter who understands exactly where her caucus stands. And we’ve been quite clear about it. There aren’t any votes.”

Democrats in the House have been working on two separate infrastructure proposals. The smaller of the two proposals has a cost of $1.2 trillion and was enacted by the Senate with bipartisan backing in August. The package, which contains funding for roads and bridges, high-speed internet, rail and transportation, drinking water enhancements, and other objectives aimed to shore up the nation’s failing infrastructure, received 19 Republican votes and every Democrat support.

Progressives are pushing a wider $3.5 trillion measure that includes spending for “human” infrastructure, such as combating climate change, expanding Medicare, and providing free two-year community college.

Nine moderate House Democrats have committed to vote against the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package unless the $1.2 trillion bill is passed first. Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, both moderate Democrats, have expressed reservations about the larger package.

However, several progressives have stated that they will not vote for the $1.2 trillion bill until the $3.5 trillion bill is passed by the House and Senate. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive Democrat from New York, announced last week that she and approximately 45 other progressives would vote no on the plan.

Pelosi has set a timetable for a vote on the $1.2 trillion package for Monday. Due to their razor-thin House majority, Democrats can only afford a few defections. Only a few Republicans have suggested that they might vote in favor of the bill, which isn’t nearly enough to offset over 50 Democratic “no” votes.

When CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Jayapal if an agreement on the reconciliation bill would be enough for progressives in the House to vote in favor of it on Monday, Jayapal replied there should be an agreement on what exactly is in the bill, its language, and that every Democrat should vote in favor of it. This is a condensed version of the information.