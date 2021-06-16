Powersharing cannot be built on broken promises, according to Sinn Fein’s O’Neill.

Michelle O’Neill has issued a warning to the DUP’s incoming leadership, claiming that powersharing cannot be founded on commitments that have been breached.

The Northern Ireland Executive, according to Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader, must be based on “fairness and inclusivity.”

Ms O’Neill made the remarks while paying tribute to Arlene Foster, who recently stood down as First Minister of Northern Ireland.

Ms. O’Neill has been removed as deputy first minister from the joint office as a result of her resignation.

The new first minister and deputy first minister must be approved by political leaders within seven days.

The nomination process has been jeopardized due to escalating tensions between Sinn Fein and the DUP over Irish language laws.

Ms O’Neill, who spoke in the chamber across from incoming DUP leader Edwin Poots, said there is a need to operate on the basis of “openness, transparency, accountability, and good faith.”

Ms O’Neill continued, “That’s the only way we can share power together.”

“Everyone in this room has been called upon to lead. This entails taking the lead and delivering for everyone.

I’m hoping we’ll be able to do so with interested partners, because you can’t develop powersharing on broken promises.

“This entails creating a powersharing system that is based on equity and inclusiveness.

“You must deliver upon agreements that are made. That is something I intend to do. I hope others are equally committed to doing so.”

Addressing Mrs Foster, she said they both used their platforms to highlight misogyny in society.

“We all know that being in public life isn’t always easy. It can be very, very challenging and there are many highs and also many lows,” Ms O’Neill added.

“I think that particularly for a female in public life, it’s even more challenging.

"Many sacrifices are made, and we have to deal with the additional burden.