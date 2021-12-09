Power plays by Rafa Benitez and what they could signify for Lucas Digne at Everton.

Rafael Benitez has gained confidence as a result of the events at Everton in the previous week.

While the national narrative following Liverpool’s 4-1 Merseyside derby loss was focused on the former Reds manager and what appeared to be his precarious position, fans did not turn on the guy on the bench.

Following that, Benitez received national radio support from the club’s owner, Farhad Moshiri, the departure of director of football Marcel Brands, and a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Arsenal on Monday night.

In the near term, it appears that the club is prepared to rally behind the 61-year-old in an attempt to shake off their current funk.

So it’s no surprise that Benitez made possibly the most daring management decision of his Everton career on Monday, leaving Lucas Digne out totally.

After the game, Benitez stated of the club’s sole senior left-back, “I suppose as a manager you have to make judgments and do your team selection.”

“I came to the conclusion that Ben Godfrey might be a suitable fit for us in this game. I’m very delighted with him because he did so well. That is all there is to it. The most important thing is to ensure that the team is playing well and that we have the appropriate mindset.” It was an indicator that Benitez is at ease with being brutal, and a look back at his managing history reveals that trait.

Within weeks of coming at Liverpool, he quickly dumped fan favorite Danny Murphy.

“Being informed by Rafa that you’re no longer wanted at Liverpool… that was a tough one,” the former midfielder recalled last year of Benitez’s 2004 debut at Anfield.

“‘Look, I want to bring in some of my own players, so you’re not going to be part of the XI, and it’s unlikely you’ll get back in the team,’ he added candidly. If you insist on staying, there’s no sense; I know you enjoy playing, and you’d be better off leaving.'” Murphy eventually moved to Charlton Athletic after failing to play a single game for the Spaniard.

Then, in 2012-13, at Chelsea, where Benitez was already extremely unpopular, he had. “The summary has come to an end.”