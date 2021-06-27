‘Poverty should not be a part of anyone’s life.’ – a social endeavor that transforms a community’s life

After receiving funds from The Health Lottery, a social hub in Glasgow is improving its community’s mental health and so much more.

The Easthall Residents Association, which was created about 50 years ago, invites volunteers of all ages to help those in need, from youth to the elderly. “We wanted to build a social hub where we could develop skills, increase people’s social networks, and invite them to participate in activities that they might not have tried otherwise,” explains project coordinator Andy Gilbert.

“We’ve been assisting folks with mental and physical health issues for the past seven years. We also offer four-day-a-week youth clubs and a homework club, where we help kids with their homework and play enjoyable games.”

People’s Health Trust funds Easthall’s work using money raised through The Health Lottery, which supports 3,180 grassroots projects across the UK. When you buy a ticket, you’re helping to generate funds for worthwhile organizations like Easthall, and you’re also in with a chance to win a cash prize. So far, £157 million has been won, with £120 million going to charity.

The money raised via the Health Lottery is critical in helping to improve the lives of people who are most in need in the community. Andy explains, “Our homework group is open to students from one of Scotland’s most underprivileged neighbourhoods.”

“Poverty should never be a part of anyone’s life. We aim to make every activity free – such as football coaching – and we’ve lately started doing a lot of cycling to improve people’s mental health and welfare, which has been a huge plus during the pandemic.”

During the Covid pandemic, the town, like the rest of the UK, suffered through one of its most trying times – yet money raised through The Health Lottery helped to support individuals who needed basic necessities.

“We altered what we offer during lockdown and, thanks to our funders, we were able to keep people connected,” Andy explains.

“We prepared together food and comfort parcels and sent out 40,000 hot meals – for some folks, it’s the first time they’ve eaten hot food in their lives. The summary comes to a close.