Poverty and anti-social behavior are cause for concern as the park undergoes renovation.

Residents have expressed their dissatisfaction with Sefton Council’s announcement that Orrell Mount Park would be renovated.

Over an acre of green space will be turned into a full-size 3G football pitch, complete with flood lighting, a new changing room, and more parking spots, at the park.

Despite 129 protests from park neighbors, the improvements were authorized by the council.

One local has decided to start a petition against the park, which has so far gathered just over 300 signatures.

“We don’t need a 3G football pitch,” John McDonald, the petition’s organizer, told The Washington Newsday. We don’t need any more grassland to be taken away.

“We don’t need artificial grass to replace natural, carbon-intensive grass that will wind up in a landfill in 20 years, the artificial grass’s estimated life span.”

The 68-year-old also expressed his concerns about dog walkers and children who use the area.

Following the approval of the proposals in February, the park was the target of a protest earlier this year. “This is the only neighborhood location where people can go for a walk and take their children to pay safely,” a neighbor told The Washington Newsday at the time of the protest.

“Residents want to gaze out their windows onto greenery, not a tall fence with flashing lights and a jumbled parking lot. Please think about it.”

“Local, informal organizations have been utilizing the field for decades to play football, cricket, or whatever, and now they won’t be allowed to use it for free anymore,” the actor, writer, and landlord told The Washington Newsday. If they wish to utilize it, they will very certainly have to join a club or pay money to do so.

“It’s particularly irritating when you consider the poverty of Liverpool, with portions of Bootle allegedly among the worst in the country.”

Anti-social behavior in the neighbourhood is also a source of concern.

“It [an increase in anti-social behavior]is a general feeling among the,” he said.

