Potters Corner is scheduled to make a comeback at Aintree Racecourse.

Christian Williams plans to use Potters Corner’s return to Aintree Racecourse on Sunday as a fact-finding trip for the rest of the season.

The 11-year-old is one of 15 horses entered for this weekend’s Every Race Live On Racing TV Veterans’ Handicap Chase at Aintree, and it will be his first appearance since breaking down in the Randox Grand National in April.

Potters Corner, who won the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow in 2019, was set to return earlier this month at the same Welsh track. He will now return to Merseyside during Sunday’s seven-race card, which includes the Grade Two Monet’s Garden Old Roan Chase, due to unsuitable circumstances.

“I’m just looking forward to getting him his first run of the season – we had him ready for Chepstow, but the ground was a little quick,” Williams added.

“I hope we’ll have plenty of rain (this week) – and even if it doesn’t rain, Aintree does a fantastic job with the ground, so we’re excited to race.”

“We didn’t quite get him perfect last year, but he doesn’t have a lot of miles on the clock, so he’s a horse we’re excited to run this year – and maybe win another major race with.”

Potters Corner, who won the Midlands National in 2019, has also performed well on the Cheltenham cross-country circuit, placing third in a handicap last November.

He could run in the same race again next month before being targeted for similar long-distance events such as the Welsh or Midlands Nationals, or he could run in the Cheltenham Festival’s Cross Country Chase in March.

Williams isn’t ruling out a return to the veterans’ chase series, which he will begin this weekend at Aintree.

“There are many approaches we could take,” the Welsh handler added.

“The veteran series is fantastic, as are the cross-country races – they’re fantastic.”

“Hopefully he’ll qualify for the (veterans’ series) final, but if he rises to the occasion and demonstrates that he’s capable of winning another Welsh National, we’ll take that road if it appears that he has to.”

“The summary comes to an end.”