Potholes on the M53 caused havoc as cars were forced to drive on the hard shoulder due to ‘flat tyres.’

After driving passed the hole on the Docks Link road heading towards Upton at around 7.30 a.m. on Monday, one woman took to Facebook to warn others about it.

She claimed that ‘a lot of people’ had ‘flat tyres’ as a result of hitting it while driving on the highway.

Emergency services are available. After multiple cars collided, the route was closed. She said, ” “Massive pothole on M53, which I entered at Docks Link Road, headed towards Upton.

“Many individuals had flat tires as a result of hitting it; fortunately, I was able to move out of the way in time. Take care.” Traffic authorities closed junctions 1 to 2 southbound of the M53 to repair the pothole, according to National Highways.

One witness stated that this ‘happens far too frequently’ and that they had observed many automobiles on the hard shoulder.

He stated, ” “At 6 a.m., I noticed a few automobiles on the hard shoulder just before the junction 2 exit. This happens way too frequently.” When they drove by, another person said they counted seven automobiles on the hard shoulder.

“I was driving down at around 7.45 a.m. and counted seven cars on the hard shoulder,” she claimed.

Another person stated that they had driven over it several times and that it had become ‘larger’.

They explained: “It’s been there for weeks, I’ve driven over it a few times, and it appeared to have grown larger yesterday.

“It’s time to report once more.”

This isn’t the first time a massive pothole has been spotted on the M53.

The Washington Newsday reported in October that National Highways had visited a portion of the M53 freeway near the B&Q to patch a pothole.

Drivers reportedly reported that vehicles were being forced off the road as a result of the hole’s damage.

“In the morning, the M53 junctions 1 to 2 southbound were blocked between 8.05am and 8.48am so a pothole could be safely fixed,” a National Highways official said of Monday’s incident.