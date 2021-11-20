Postmaster Louis DeJoy’s potential conflicts of interest have the White House ‘very troubled.’

President Joe Biden stated on Friday that he would appoint two new members to the Board of Governors of the United States Postal Service, possibly paving the way for the removal of current Postmaster Louis DeJoy.

According to the Associated Press, Biden will nominate Daniel Tangherlini and Derek Kan in place of two of DeJoy’s backers, chair Ron Bloom and John Barger. The postmaster general is chosen by the nine governors, who are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

DeJoy is a Trump appointee who was chastised in 2020 for the USPS’s slowness during a presidential election with a significant number of mail-in ballots.

The postmaster general’s business interests have also come under examination. According to the Associated Press in 2020, he has significant financial stakes in companies that do business with and compete with the USPS.

During a Friday news briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is “very worried” by DeJoy’s “possible financial conflicts of interest” and “have major concerns with the work he’s doing as Postmaster General.”

In the past, DeJoy has disputed charges of conflicts of interest. He declared in a statement last year that he “shall continue in compliance with those requirements” and that he takes his ethical obligations seriously. See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Because the board is responsible for selecting the postmaster general, the president would likely have to make more appointments when terms expire in order for the board to replace DeJoy.

Only five governors can be from the same political party in order for the board to have joint partisan representation.

Tangherlini is the managing director of the Emerson Collective, a nonprofit organization. During Obama’s presidency, he was the administrator of the General Services Administration and the Treasury Department’s senior financial officer.

Tangherlini stated in a statement, “If confirmed, I look forward to serving and striving to ensure the Postal Service is administered as efficiently and effectively as possible.”

Kan works at Deliverr, an ecommerce fulfillment company. He was the deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget and the Transportation Department’s undersecretary for policy during Trump’s administration. He was also a policy adviser to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell. This is a condensed version of the information.