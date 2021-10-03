Postcodes in Merseyside where property prices are plummeting the most quickly.

According to the latest results from Property Solvers, housing prices have begun to decline after a tremendous increase during the epidemic.

Following the initial lockdown, Merseyside enjoyed a small property boom, with demand driving up house prices in some areas.

However, since the limits have been eased, fresh data collated by Property Solvers shows that prices in several areas of Liverpool have fallen in the last year.

Based on Rightmove asking prices and actual sales prices, a total of 4,035 property transactions were tracked in the previous year.

Mossley Hill in L18 and Formby in L37 are two of the postcodes where prices have dropped the most.

We’ll look at the places where home values have dropped the greatest.

L18 Mossley Hill

With 45 homes sold in the region in the last year, the average asking price was £359,910.

The average price of a property sold in the previous year was £343,812, a difference of -£16,098.

This resulted in a 4.58 percent decrease in the average price.

L37 – Formby

The average asking price in the neighborhood over the last year was £351,587, with 72 houses sold.

The average price of a property sold in the previous year was £337,778, indicating a -£13,809 difference.

This resulted in a 4.01 percent decrease in the average price.

L39 Ormskirk

With 13 houses sold in the region in the last year, the average asking price was £257,688.

The average price of a property sold in the previous year was £246,573, a difference of -£11,115.

This resulted in a 4.41 percent decrease in the average price.

L22 – Waterloo

With 50 homes sold in the region in the last year, the average asking price was £310,880.

The average price of a property sold in the previous year was £298,261; this represents a -£12,619 difference.

This resulted in a 4.14 percent decrease in the average price.

L23 Blundellsands/ Crosby

With 60 homes sold in the region in the last year, the average asking price was £300,976.

The average price for houses sold in the previous year was £293,946, a difference of £7,030.

This resulted in a 2.36 percent decrease in the average price.

L34 – Prescot

There were 22 homes sold in the area.