Postcode Lottery Delivers Life-Changing Prizes and Charitable Grants Across UK

In a remarkable start to 2026, the People’s Postcode Lottery has sparked excitement across the UK, with substantial prize payouts and a significant boost to local charities. From Essex to Surrey, the lottery’s latest round of winners includes life-changing jackpots and a series of grants benefitting organizations and communities.

Million-Pound Windfall and Charitable Contributions

The lottery’s latest draw hit a major milestone with a £1 million jackpot in Harlow, Essex. The winning postcode, CM18 6ES, saw Reg Dosell, a former TV daredevil known for his high-wire stunts, and his wife, Lynda, take home a prize of £333,333 each. The couple, who have spent decades working as steeplejacks and inspecting church roofs, were visibly overwhelmed by the unexpected win. “This has taken the wind out of our sails,” Reg admitted, adding that the fortune would drastically change their lives. Their plans include visiting relatives in Canada and possibly purchasing a luxury car.

The lottery continued its momentum with further wins in Buckley, Flintshire, and Great Warford, Cheshire, each netting £1,000 in daily prizes. On January 20, a resident in West Kirby, Wirral, also celebrated a £1,000 prize. Notably, a third of each ticket sold goes toward funding charities, amplifying the lottery’s impact.

In addition to individual winners, the January draws also brought significant support to local causes. In Woking, Surrey, the GU23 7AZ postcode was drawn for the Millionaire Street prize, splitting £1 million among five neighbors. One winner doubled their payout to £333,332 by playing two tickets, while the others received £166,666 each.

Perhaps the most heartwarming story from the Send area in Surrey involves LinkAble Woking, a charity supporting children and adults with learning disabilities or autism. LinkAble was awarded a generous £50,000 grant from the People’s Postcode Lottery. The organization helps more than 300 families access activities and services at its fully accessible center. “This generous funding means more than 300 local families can continue to access LinkAble’s support,” said Sue Stockman, CEO of LinkAble.

Other recipients of the lottery’s charitable arm included Surrey Community Action, which received £50,000, and Peer Productions, which received £40,000. The ongoing support from the lottery continues to play a vital role in strengthening local communities across the UK.

Since its launch in 2005, the People’s Postcode Lottery has raised over £950 million for good causes, supporting around 9,000 charities. With weekly prizes, daily draws, and the chance to win large jackpots, players are not only in it for the cash but also for the opportunity to contribute to valuable community initiatives.

The People’s Postcode Lottery’s continued success is a testament to the powerful combination of excitement, generosity, and positive change it brings to the UK. Whether it’s a million-pound windfall or a crucial charity grant, the ripple effect of each draw is felt far and wide.