Postcode checker, eligibility, and pay date for the DWP Cold Weather Payment.

If you receive certain benefits or Mortgage Interest Support, you may be eligible for a Cold Weather Payment.

If the average temperature in your location is recorded as, or predicted to be, 0 degrees Celsius or below for seven days in a row, you’ll be paid.

Between November 1 and March 31, you will receive £25 for each seven-day spell of extremely cold weather.

You should receive paid within 14 working days after each spell of extremely cold weather in your location.

It’s deposited into the same bank or building society account as you get your benefits.

You may be eligible for Cold Weather Payments if you receive:

Credit for Pensions

Income Supportincome-based Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (Jobseeker’s Allowance) Universal Credit (UC) is a government program that Mortgage Interest Assistance Enter the first two letters and numbers of your postcode to see if your area is eligible for a Cold Weather Payment.

You can do so by going to the UK Government’s website, which can be found here.

If you believe you should have received a Cold Weather Payment but did not, contact local pension center or Jobcentre Plus office.