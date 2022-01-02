Post Office surprise ‘overwhelms’ Liverpool drag queen.

A visit to the local Post Office left a Liverpool drag queen “overwhelmed.”

Lady Seanne, Shaun McKenna, stopped by the Post Office on Aigburth Road and was greeted with a pleasant surprise.

For decades, the famous queen has been a fixture on Liverpool’s LGBT scene, hosting psychic bingo at The Lisbon and having her portrait in the Museum of Liverpool’s collection.

Shaun received a large bottle of whisky from the Post Office personnel during a recent visit.

According to Shaun, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “Because I drink whiskey like tea, I was completely overwhelmed.

“To be honest, I’ve been consuming whiskey.