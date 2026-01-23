Post Office Faces Legal Battle Over Horizon Scandal Claims

Lee Castleton, a former subpostmaster from Bridlington, East Yorkshire, is challenging the Post Office and Fujitsu in a high-profile legal case, alleging that the Post Office withheld critical evidence during his 2007 lawsuit. The legal fight stems from the notorious Horizon scandal, which wrongfully implicated nearly 1,000 subpostmasters, leading to numerous convictions and a public inquiry that has so far resulted in £1 billion in compensation for victims.

At the heart of Castleton’s claim is the assertion that the Post Office “dishonestly” concealed key evidence that could have altered the outcome of his original case. In 2005, Castleton was accused of discrepancies in the financial records at his Marine Drive branch, leading to a judgment in 2007 requiring him to pay £25,858.95. Despite reporting missing funds and pointing to faults in the Horizon system, Castleton was found liable and, after incurring £321,000 in legal fees, declared bankrupt. This prompted Castleton to initiate fresh legal proceedings against the Post Office and Fujitsu last year, seeking to overturn the judgment on the grounds that it was based on fraudulent evidence suppression.

The Horizon Scandal Fallout

During a recent hearing at the Rolls Building in London, Castleton’s legal team argued that material evidence, including records of known bugs in the Horizon software system, was deliberately withheld. They are asking the court to “set aside” the original 2007 ruling, claiming that had this evidence been presented at the time, it would have significantly impacted the court’s decision. The Post Office, meanwhile, is defending its actions, claiming that a 2019 settlement agreement covering more than 500 similar claims bars Castleton from pursuing further legal action.

Castleton expressed his relief after the first hearing, telling reporters, “It’s the first step, but it is nice to get to this point.” He added that his case was part of a broader pattern of miscarriages of justice within the Post Office. His barrister, Paul Marshall KC, called the situation one of the most “enduring and extensive miscarriages of justice” in recent English history, insisting that the claim is both clear-cut and justified.

At the core of the case is the allegation of a conspiracy between the Post Office and Fujitsu to conceal evidence and derail Castleton’s defense. The legal challenge comes after years of controversy over the Horizon system, which led to wrongful prosecutions, bankruptcies, and ruined lives across the UK. While Castleton’s claim is not unique, it highlights the systemic nature of the failures and the ongoing efforts of victims to secure redress.

Both the Post Office and Fujitsu are defending their positions. In submissions to the court, the Post Office acknowledged that it was “willing” to have the 2007 judgment set aside but maintained that Castleton’s claims are not sufficiently robust to warrant the legal challenge. The company emphasized that the appropriate route for redress was through the established compensation scheme for postmasters. Fujitsu, for its part, called for a separate trial to determine whether the 2019 settlement agreement prevents further claims from proceeding.

As the legal battle continues, the broader impact of the Horizon scandal remains evident, with many others still seeking justice. Castleton’s case, now under the scrutiny of the High Court, may well serve as a crucial moment in the long-running effort to hold the Post Office and its partners accountable for the harm caused.