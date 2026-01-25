Post Office Accused of Withholding Evidence in Subpostmaster Case

The Post Office is facing serious allegations of withholding crucial evidence in a legal battle with former subpostmaster Lee Castleton, which could have significant implications for the Horizon scandal cases. At a recent High Court hearing, Castleton’s legal team accused the Post Office of “consciously and dishonestly” suppressing material evidence that would have changed the outcome of a 2007 court ruling. This case is part of the ongoing fallout from the Horizon scandal, which saw over 1,000 subpostmasters wrongfully prosecuted due to software errors.

The Horizon Scandal’s Lingering Impact

Lee Castleton, a former subpostmaster in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, was sued in 2005 by the Post Office over alleged missing funds from his branch at Marine Drive. The court subsequently ordered him to pay a substantial £25,858.95 in 2007. However, Castleton’s legal journey has been far from over. The prolonged legal fight left him bankrupt, with legal costs totaling £321,000. Castleton now seeks to have the 2007 judgment overturned, citing the Post Office’s deliberate withholding of evidence, including a record of known bugs in the Horizon system. His case, backed by a growing number of victims, has gained national attention as part of a broader investigation into the scandal, which has led to over £1 billion in compensation payments.

Castleton’s barrister, Paul Marshall KC, argues that the judgment was obtained by fraud and that crucial evidence was kept from the court that would have altered the ruling. This included key records showing defects in the Horizon system, which had been blamed for the alleged discrepancies in Castleton’s accounts. Marshall went on to accuse the Post Office and Fujitsu of conspiring unlawfully to injure Castleton by perverting the course of justice.

At the initial hearing on Friday, Castleton expressed his relief at reaching this stage, calling it a “great day for the Castleton family” and stating that it was a significant first step in his long legal battle.

Meanwhile, the Post Office and Fujitsu are defending their actions, with the Post Office arguing that a 2019 settlement agreement, which resolved claims from over 500 subpostmasters, should bar Castleton from pursuing his claim. James Bailey KC, representing the Post Office, clarified that the organization was “willing” to have the 2007 judgment set aside but did not believe Castleton’s claim was valid. Bailey emphasized that compensation through the established scheme was the correct route for Castleton to seek redress.

The court’s decision on whether the settlement agreement prohibits Castleton from moving forward with his claim is expected in the coming months. Mr Justice Trower and Judge Francesca Kaye ordered a separate trial to decide this matter, with a focus on whether the settlement bars further legal action. The full trial is anticipated to address the substance of Castleton’s allegations, with legal experts calling it a pivotal moment in the ongoing Horizon inquiry.

For Castleton, the pursuit of justice is personal. “It is really important to me and my family that my name is cleared properly,” he said, adding that the compensation schemes did not provide him with the closure he seeks. His legal team insists that only a court can deliver that outcome.