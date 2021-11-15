Possum was released after holding a woman ‘hostage’ in her home.

A woman in New Zealand recently had a terrifying encounter with a possum who “kept her captive,” according to reports.

Possums are typically considered pests, but the marsupials appear to have a particularly bad rep in New Zealand. The “common brushtail possum…was initially transported to New Zealand from Australia in 1837 to develop a fur trade,” according to the Department of Conservation (DOC). Since then, their populations have spread across most of the country, posing serious dangers to native fauna. They are abundant, and their natural predators, such as feral cats, have little impact on them.