Positive Covid tests have increased in five locations of Liverpool City Region.

Knowsley, Halton, Sefton, Wirral, and Liverpool all had a rise in infections in the week ending September 4, according to the latest data from Public Health England.

The percentage changes week to week in these areas were 22%, 29%, 4%, 12%, and 12%, respectively.

Only St Helens saw a decrease in positive tests, however the decrease was only 0.2 percent week on week.

In the week ending September 4, the Liverpool City Region registered 5,988 positive tests, which is 632 more than the preceding seven days.

This means that the Liverpool City Region’s percentage change week on week increased by 12%.

The percentage change week on week figures in Cheshire West and Chester, Warrington, and West Lancashire increased by 29 percent, 26 percent, and 18 percent, respectively.

The number of positive tests in England has increased. England recorded 186,200 coronavirus cases in the week ending September 4, up 11,136 instances from the week before.

Liverpool

In the week ending September 4, there were 1,926 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 213 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week climbed by 12%.

The most recent rate of infection was 384.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 582 positive tests, which is 129 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 29% in the week ending September 4. Infection rates are currently at 448.5 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending September 4, there were a total of 765 instances, which is 138 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 501.8 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections rising by 22% week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending September 4, there were 1,088 positive tests, which is 116 more than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral grew by 12% from week to week. The infection rate was 335.5 infections per 100,000 individuals in the most recent report.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending September 4, there were 595 positive tests, one fewer than the previous week.

In the week ending September 4, there were 595 positive tests, one fewer than the previous week.

There were 328.6 cases per 100,000 individuals in the most recent infection rate. The percentage change from week to week.