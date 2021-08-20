Positive Covid tests have increased dramatically in Sefton.

Positive Covid test rates have climbed by nearly a fifth in Sefton, and have risen across the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, Sefton had 910 positive tests in the week ending August 15, up 143 from the previous seven days.

In Sefton, this indicates that the percentage change from week to week increased by 19%.

In other parts of the city region, the situation was more mixed: the week-on-week percentage change in Knowsley and Halton was 2% and 7%, respectively. In Liverpool, St Helens, and Wirral, the percentage change climbed by 2%, 11%, and 5%, respectively, from week to week.

The week-on-week percentage change in the Liverpool City Region as a whole increased by 5%.

Positive Covid tests increased in Cheshire West and Chester and Warrington. West Lancashire, on the other hand, observed a reduction in positive cases.

In England, the number of positive tests has grown. England recorded 175,306 coronavirus cases in the week ending August 15, up 4,196 instances from the week before.

Liverpool

In the week ending August 15, there were 1,829 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 41 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 2%.

The infection rate was 365.5 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 387 positive tests, which is 30 fewer than the week before. This means that the percentage change from week to week declined by 7% in the week ending August 15. Infection rates are currently at 298.2 occurrences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending August 15, there were a total of 589 instances, which is nine fewer than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 386.4 cases per 100,000 persons, with a weekly reduction of 2% in the number of infections.

Wirral

In the week ending August 15, there were 949 positive tests, which is 46 more than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral increased by 5% from week to week. The infection rate was 292.6 infections per 100,000 individuals in the most recent report.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending August 15, there were 697 positive tests, which is 66 more than the previous week.